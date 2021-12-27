LACONIA — Nancy Folsom, 82, of Blueberry Lane, died early Friday morning, December 24, 2021 at Genesis Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia.
Nancy was born August 12, 1939, in Laconia to the late Wilbur and Annette (Jewett) Folsom.
She was involved in Lakes Region Community Services. She enjoyed being out in the community. She volunteered at Plymouth Senior Center and enjoyed knitting and donating blankets to the Humane Society.
Nancy leaves behind her nieces, Corinne Merrill and her husband Steve, and Dawn Swain; her sister-in-law, Shirley Clough; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, and her brother John W. Folsom.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Frank and Sandy Tobine, Christine and Dave Hemeon, and Penny Elliot and her family.
A Calling Hour will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will be in Spring 2022 at the family plot at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish to make a contribution in her memory, please consider the Dorcas Fund at the Laconia Congregational Church - Dorcas Fund, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
