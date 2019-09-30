FRANKLIN — Nancy Eleanor Fox, 66, passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 17, 2019, in Franklin, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1952, in Claremont the daughter of Jean (Winterton) Fox and David John Fox.
Nancy attended New England College and University of New Hampshire. She was the daughter of David Fox, who was in the first graduating class at NEC and she attended on full scholarship.
In California, she was a technical writer for several corporations and manager of creative services.
Nancy was her own person, principled, honest, ethical and genuine. All who knew her appreciated her sense of humor and courage to always stand up for what was right. She absolutely loved all of her pets as if they were her children. She had a deep-rooted admiration and love for all living things as well as the life of the planet. She so loved the ocean, her gardens and her birds. She loved to cook and entertain friends and family, who she cared deeply for, and she really loved her lobstah.
She was my true love who I was blessed to enjoy life with and share years of joy, laughter, adventures, humor, love, and respect. We had 45 amazing years together, marrying July 28, 2011, when it became legal in New Hampshire. We raised a son and a daughter and moved to California for 23 years from 1980 to 2003.
She leaves behind her wife/partner of 45 years Judy Laughy Lauren; her daughter, Colleen Belt (Greg); son John Woodard; five grandchildren, Zachary (Whitney), Raye (Suiki), Connor, Nicole and Darek; her brother, Alan Fox (Cynthia); and her sister, Judy Fox (Jeff) who she loved so much; her sister-in-law, Karen (Carl) Caveney; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Kate) Laughy, Michael (Janice) Laughy, and Dean (Susie) Laughy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Larry O'Brien, and so many amazing, loving special friends, and all those she met and knew in life.
A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Sleigh Room at Pat's Peak in Henniker.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Franklin Animal Shelter, help pass laws to outlaw puppy mills, and to love the ones in your life. For more information on how to donate visit https://www.franklinanimalshelter.com
To view Nancy's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
