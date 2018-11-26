SANDWICH — Nancy (Browne) Benton, 98, of Sandwich died peacefully on Nov. 11, 2018, surrounded by her family, at Ledgeview (Laconia).
Born on Oct. 26, 1920, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to the late Sarah D. (Barrows) Browne and Frederic T. Browne Jr., Nancy spent her childhood in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and raised a family with her late husband, Richard L. Benton, in West Barrington, Rhode Island. She moved to North Sandwich in 1972 and had been a resident of Spokesfield Common and the Taylor Community since 2000.
Nancy graduated from Dartmouth High School in 1939 before attending Mary Washington College. One of the first female recipients of a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1943, Nancy began her career as an interior designer at Lord and Taylor in New York City. Her creativity and love of color and design carried through her life in the form of sewing clothing for her children/grandchildren, knitting hundreds of pairs of baby booties, gardening and arranging flowers for special and everyday occasions, working for Cabin Fever Calicos and Ayotte’s Design, dancing and humming along with her favorite jazz and big band albums, and a lifetime of mastering creative arts, not to mention her impeccable style and freelance architectural critique services. Nancy kept multiple construction crews in stitches with her frequent visits and mending of dozens of Carhartts.
She devoured the daily paper and savored Sunday’s and her pro bono article “clipping service” will be missed by many. Nancy was a proud Democrat and a long-time Sandwich election worker. Her social resume also included avid Bridge player, St. Andrews choir, joyful dinner guest, “lunch room” operator at the Potholes, beloved babysitter, and animal lover. Even in her recent years of advanced dementia, Nancy’s sense of humor shone through and her classic “Mum-isms” (and occasional obscure Yiddish humor) brought joy to all.
Nancy and Dick raised five pieces of work in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, and eventually their “fixer-upper” in New Hampshire. After Dick died unexpectedly in 1964, not only did she care for their children, but Mrs. Benton also welcomed in countless other children as a second mother and dear friend — for shelter from the riots in Birmingham, to continue their schooling in Barrington, ski trips and summers in Sandwich, and as everyday playmates and guests of her own children.
Nancy leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, to be carried on by her children, Hannah Lloyd (Charlie Howland), Richard L. Benton Jr. (Frances Strayer), Polly (Steve) Sheffer, Nina (John) McLean, and Frederic B. Benton; grandchildren Sarah Fionna (Michael) Holgate, Kathryn Strayer-Benton, Jackson (Marissa) Strayer-Benton, Christopher Cakars, Richard J. Benton, and Thomas (Melissa) Sheffer; and 10 great-grandchildren. Nancy will also be forever remembered by her extended family, friends, and community.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John H. Browne; many dear cousins and friends; and several cats, typically named Kitty Bill.
There will be a celebration of Nancy’s life on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Benz Community Center, 18 Heard Road, Center Sandwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to Heifer International (www.heifer.org) and all are encouraged to pull over and “talk” to the animals the next time they pass a farm. Please drive safely and avoid the FATHEADS out there on the road!
Her family sends their heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers in the Taylor Community, as well as Central NH VNA & Hospice for the gentle, loving care and humor they provided Nancy.
