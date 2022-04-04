Nancy A. Johnson, 64

GILFORD — Nancy Ann (Ventura) Johnson, 64, of Gilford, embraced the arms of the Lord peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with her husband Bruce by her side and surrounded by love. Nancy persevered through many battles but lost the big war with metastatic breast cancer.
Nancy grew up in Woburn, MA, and attended Salem State for early childhood education. She taught for a few years then went on to hairdressing school. In 1976, Nancy met the love of her life at Weirs Beach and was married in 1979. Nancy and Bruce lived in Canton, MA where she enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom to their son, Robert, and was always involved in his schools and church.
Together, Nancy and Bruce spent many years bringing the life back to an old house, Nancy working hard every day to take care of the household while Bruce worked long hours at the Canton Fire Department. After 25 years in that house, they moved to Gilford, where they had spent most weekends and vacations working the family cottages on Lake Winnipesaukee in the summer, and in her younger years, where Nancy had tolerated skiing at Bruce’s family-run ski area, Mt. Rowe, in the winter. Moving up here full-time meant time together to enjoy being in or on the big lake with family and friends.
Nancy always arrived early and had to be first in line, and was never satisfied with good enough or procrastinating. Everything she did was as perfect as could be and completed in a timely way, except for the home they made in Gilford that she only got to enjoy 99% complete, I guess that’s her husband’s fault. Nancy could often be found with a book in her hand enjoying the sunshine, or walking, rain or shine, with friends or her late dog, Ollie, when she wasn’t taking care of someone else’s needs. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and her flower gardens, even though she hated dirt on her fingers. Nancy learned the appreciation of nature and all its glory, although she probably would have been happier at the library.
Most of all, the joy of her grandchildren and time spent with family and friends kept her full of life and enjoyment. She would find a song for everything she did and danced her way through life.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 43 years Bruce; son Robert and his wife Kathryn; granddaughter Hailey and grandson Andrew; as well as her three brothers, Marty, Richy, and Sam Ventura and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Simon D.J. Ventura and Nancy Ventura.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, located at 291 Union Ave, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A celebration of life and gathering will be at a later date at the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club with family, friends, and music.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gilford Fire Rescue Fund, 39 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
