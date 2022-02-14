Nancy A. Fields, 80

GILFORD — Nancy Althea Fields, 80, of Old Lakeshore Road, passed away at her home on Friday, February 4, 2022.
Nancy was born on January 18, 1942 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Elisha and Violet (Ivany) Morse.
She was a graduate of Pierce Secretarial School. She enjoyed playing the piano, painting cards for her church, and stamping.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Richard Fields Jr., and Douglas E. Fields and his wife Jennifer; her brother, William E. Morse and his wife Diane; her sister, Carol Sullivan and her husband Stephen; her granddaughter, Kirsten DeCormier; her great-grandchild, Aurora Violet DeCormier; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy is predeceased by her beloved husband Richard J. Fields Sr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Gilford, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, NH, 03249.
Burial will immediately follow at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.