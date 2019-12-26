FRANKLIN — Nancy A. Drechsel, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2019, at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin, after a brief illness.
Nancy was born on Dec. 24,1936, in Plymouth. Her parents were Cedric and Beatrice (Rutherford) Kelly of Lincoln and Campton.
Nancy was employed by Newberry’s and Ames Department Stores, as well as Plymouth State College.
Nancy was predeceased by three wonderful husbands, Chet Raymond, Ralph Drechsel, and Don Scott.
She lived in various states, as well as Bermuda, while her husband, Chet, was in the Air Force. Nancy resided in Campton with her husband, Ralph. She traveled throughout the U.S. with Don Scott until settling in Laconia.
Nancy enjoyed arts and crafts.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Karen and husband Chris Bunnell, Mari and her husband, Howard Burnham, Lisa and her husband, Jon Ryan, and Susan Seaverns and her husband, Walter Wright. She is also survived by her stepson, Matthew Drechsel, and his wife, Ginger; Judith Scott Pellowe; Jonathan Scott; Jeffery Scott; and Kaitlin Bell. Nancy also has many grand- and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by stepchildren Darlene Toomey and David Drechsel.
Nancy’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Mountain Ridge staff for their wonderful care.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mayhew’s Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter in Franklin.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
