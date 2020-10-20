WILMOT — Nancy A. (Towle) Baker, 71, died unexpectedly from a stroke on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Born in Boston on October 26, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Irene (Milligan) Towle. Nancy's parents moved her, along with her two brothers and sister, to the Newfound Lake area in New Hampshire in the early 1960s.
In the 1970s, Nancy worked at IPC in Bristol where she met her former husband, Richard Baker. Nancy and Richard had two children together, Deanna and Michael. After their divorce, Nancy and Richard remained friendly. Richard and his new wife, Diane, were a great support to Nancy, especially later in her life. After Nancy and Richard divorced, Nancy lived in the Gilford/Laconia are of the Lakes Region working in sales. In 2016, Nancy moved to Wilmot in order to live close to and receive support from Deanna and her husband, Nick. Deanna and Nick are grateful that the night before she passed, Nancy spent a nice evening with them, enjoying a delicious meal prepared by Nick and a Vodka Gimlet, her favorite cocktail.
Nancy loved spending time with her family and being outside, especially at the ocean. Her son, Michael and his wife, Shelly, have three children and the light of Nancy's life was becoming Nana to Ryan, Anna and Owen. Immensely proud of her grandchildren, Nancy often commented that they are so smart and beautiful. She will be remembered as a vivacious, fun loving woman who had a good sense of humor. Going forward, the birthday celebrations of Nancy's family members will never be the same because everyone always looked forward to her scrumptious Wacky Cake. While she was physically able, Nancy was active, playing tennis, golfing, biking, rollerblading, and scuba diving.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Deanna Baker-Brodich and her husband, Nick of Wilmot; and her son, Michael Baker and his wife, Shelly of Arundel, ME; three grandchildren, Ryan, Anna and Owen also of Arundel, ME; sister-in-law, Cheryl Towle; and two sisters, Victoria Frye and Kathleen Milligan; and many nieces.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To view Nancy's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
