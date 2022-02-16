Nadine L. Jordan, 69

LACONIA — Nadine "MeMe" Louise Jordan, 69, of Mile Hill Road, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Nadine was born on October 22, 1952 in Laconia, the daughter of Charles and Louise (Rowell) Frazier.
Our Mom (or MeMe as everyone knew her) was first and foremost a kind, caring, and strong woman. She loved so many things that turned into hobbies like gardening, bird watching, crafting, swimming and lunches with “The Ladies” and keeping in touch with pen pals all over the world. But most of all she loved her family. Not only did she take pride in being “MeMe” for her grandkids but also for their friends.
She spent as much time as she could with them even when she wasn’t at her best. Having worked with many people of all ages with disabilities, she shared with her family compassion, patience, and love for so many of her clients, treating each of them as one of her own.
MeMe is survived by her sons, Shane Jordan of Laconia, Braden Jordan of Laconia, and Quade Jordan and his wife Sandy of Belmont; her daughters, Corrine Jutton and her husband Robb of Meredith, Bronwyn Jenna and her husband Roland of Laconia; her brothers, Sherwood Frazier and his wife Sandy of Laconia, and Kermit Frazier of Alexandria; her sister, Tara Hall and her husband Dennis of Howey in the Hills, FL; her grandchildren, Abigail and Madison of Meredith, Lydia of Gilford, Charlie of Laconia, and Damien, Skyler, Lana, and Zoey all of Belmont; one great-grandchild Xander; many nieces and nephews; and her three favorite Ladies, Linda, Donna, and Dawn, whom we are forever grateful for. In addition to her parents, Nadine is predeceased by her brother, Todd Frazier; and by her granddaughter, Nicole Pickowicz.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Celebration of Life to follow at The Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Memorial donations may be made in MeMe's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
