ASHLAND — Myrtle Ordway Boynton, 89, of Ashland died peacefully in her home on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Born on April 11, 1929, in Rumney to John and Mable [Locks] Ordway, they eventually moved to Ashland where she became a lifelong resident.
While employed at the Ashland Paper Mill, she met Walter J. Boynton. They married and went on to raise their family.
Myrtle enjoyed such things as embroidering, crochet, playing cards, and dancing. She also later became a member of the Red Hat Ladies and the local Rebekah Lodge.
She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Hayden and Preston Ordway; her sister, Zanita Ordway Berry; and her husband, Walter.
She leaves behind four children, Lester Boynton of Ashland, Gene and wife Winnifred Boynton of Center Harbor, Ronald Boynton of Alexandria, and Bonita Boynton of Ashland; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a service to follow at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health, which has been most helpful assisting with her care.
For more info, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
