PORTSMOUTH — Muriel Collins Dyment passed away peacefully in the company of her children on Sept. 13, 2019.
She was born in Epping on Jan. 8, 1928, a daughter of Clarence and Lois Collins.
Much of her life was spent in Franklin, where she married Richard Magoon and began a family.
Muriel was employed as a secretary and tax preparer, and later she and her late husband, William Dyment, opened a B&B at Sunbeam Acres in New Hampton.
She was a member of the New Hampton Community Church.
Muriel will be remembered for her grace, grit, kindness, laughter and a twinkle in her Irish eyes. She returned to Portsmouth in 2015 to live with her beloved daughter, Margaret, and her late husband, Ken.
She is survived by her children, Richard Magoon, William Magoon, Margaret Kendrick, and Kathleen Dyment Bliss; her grandchildren, Tiffany Dube, Thomas Magoon Jr., Megan Bliss, Travis Magoon, and Bethany Magoon; and great-grandchildren Brittany and Kimmy Magoon, Dustin Lawrence, Gracie Dube, and Benjamin Surette.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Dyment; son Thomas Magoon; grandson Tyson Bliss; and her six siblings.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kingston. Friends are invited.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clipper Harbor for their care and kindness shown. Memorial contributions may be sent to Clipper Harbor, 188 Jones Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801, Attn: Residents Activities/Carrie Flagg.
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.
