LACONIA — Morris J. Harrison, 92, of Laconia, and formerly of Gilford, Venice, FL and Braintree, MA, passed away on July 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late William and Cora Belle Harrison of Somerville, MA.
Mr. Harrison was employed by HP Hood for 42 years in Sales and Distribution. He was Past Master of Delta Masonic Lodge and District Deputy Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Masons in MA. He was also a member of Sahab Shrine Temple in Sarasota, FL. Mr. Harrison was an active member of the Gilford Community Church and its choir. He served as chairman of the Braintree Personnel Board and was past president of the Varney Point Association.
Mr. Harrison was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Norma (Crooker) Harrison; his son, Allan W. Harrison of Laconia; and his sisters, Shirley Russell of Chelmsford, MA and Alda Cyphers of Braintree, MA.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna L. Kelly of Hull, MA, and Nancy Lenk (husband Neil) of Nashua; his grandchildren, Leanna M. Lynch, Jennifer L. Lynch, Peter J. Lynch and Daniel T. Lynch; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Aedan, Ainslie, Caden and Madelyn. He is also survived by his nephew, Eric Cyphers and his companion Evelyn Morse.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Rd., Gilford, NH 03249.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to Shriner Hospital for Children, 12502 Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
