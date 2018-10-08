MEREDITH — Minerva Beatrice Willoughby, 91, died on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at the Golden View Healthcare Center, Meredith.
Minerva was born on Jan. 15, 1927, in Center Sandwich, the daughter of Irva Wallace. She graduated from the Center Sandwich Quimby School, Center Sandwich, in 1945.
Minerva was a cook, housekeeper, cake decorator, seamstress. She loved to be outdoors, hiking, skiing and swimming.
Minerva was a member of the Community Church of Sandwich as well as the Free Will Baptist Church, of Gilford, the American Legion Women's Auxiliary of Center Sandwich and the local, state and national Mount Israel Grange No. 158.
Minerva is survived by a brother, Mark A Marden, of Holderness; grandsons Jason West and Jeremy West; grandchildren; three nieces; four nephews; six grandnieces; four grandnephews; two great-grandnieces; and two great-grandnephews.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her husband, Kyle Willoughby; her daughter, Harriet Merriman; sister-in-law Jacqueline Marden; and longtime companion William James Thrippleton.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Baptist Cemetery, 12 Church St., Center Sandwich.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
