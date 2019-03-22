LACONIA — Mindy Bolduc, 37, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home.
Mindy was born on May 6, 1981, in Laconia, the daughter of Michael Bolduc and Pamela (Bennett) Kapp.
Mindy was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors. She loved animals, hiking, and her family.
Mindy is survived by her mother, Pamela Kapp, and her husband, Keith; her son, Zachary Chandonnait; her daughter, Aurore Chandonnait; her granddaughter, Liliana Chandonnait; her devoted loving partner, John Polo, and his family, Peggy Polo and Melanie Hodge; her step-son, Thomas Polo; and four sisters, Melody Hanks, Crystal St. Arnaud, Anita Bolduc, and Therse Stone.
Mindy was predeceased by her father, Michael Bolduc.
There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Mindy’s name be made to the Butterfly House for Women, 108 Academy St., Laconia, NH 03246; the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247; or to Wilkinson-Beane, Inc., PO Box 67, Laconia, NH 03247-0067.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
