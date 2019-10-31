NEWTOWN, Pa. — Mildred (Millie) Van Leuven, 91, said her final goodbye to her loving family on Oct. 14, 2019, at Pennswood Village in Newtown, where she lived since 2013.
Born in 1928 in Roselle, New Jersey, Millie was the youngest of Reuben and Edna Mae (Fromm) Pyner’s four children. She graduated from Roselle High School and devoted much of her adult life to the study of calligraphy and antique furniture, clocks, dolls, and toys.
In addition to being a self-employed artist and calligrapher, Millie led a very active life. She was elected into the Society of Scribes, coordinated the Fresh Air Fund program in Westfield, New Jersey, taught calligraphy, served as a Girl Scout troop leader, and was an active member of the Congregational Church in Westfield, New Jersey, and Laconia, New Hampshire.
She loved to swim at her beloved Wicwas Lake in New Hampshire, where she and her family vacationed for more than 60 years. She had been an active member of the senior programs at the Laconia, New Hampshire, Community Center. She was an avid tennis and bridge player and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, camping, and skiing. Millie also loved spending time with her family and especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Van Leuven, and her three siblings, Reuben Jr., Robert Pyner, and Marion Heller.
She is survived by her two children, Eric Van Leuven, M.D. (Teri Bordenave) of Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Lauren Bird (Michael) of Lambertville, New Jersey; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
At Millie’s request, there will be no public service. The family will have a private celebration of her life in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fresh Air Fund at https://freshair.org/donate/ or by mail at 633 Third Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
