Mildred M. Dillon, 94

FRANKLIN — Mildred M. (Yeo) Dillon, 94, of Franklin, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
She was born April 18, 1928 to Thomas and Alice (Brown) Yeo of Franklin, and was predeceased by her husband, William A. Dillon Jr.; her daughter, Diane M. Reed; her son-in-law, Charles Reed Sr.; her grandson, Dana P. Reed; and her son-in-law, Winston Salmon. She was also predeceased by 13 siblings.
Mildred was a communicant of Saint Gabriel’s Parrish in Franklin. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and great-aunt to many, but was mostly just "Auntie Millie" to the many children she babysat in her home throughout her life which she will be most remembered for.
She leaves behind her children, sons, William III (Patricia) of Claremont and James of Belmont; daughters, Susan Bent of Maine, Sally Salmon of Penacook, Kelly (Ricky) Chandonnait of Franklin, Penny (Stephen) Woodward of Nevada and Mindy (David) Normand of Northfield; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her family was as big as her heart and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Per Mildred's wishes services will be private. In her memory please attend a local school event or game and applaud and cheer as loud as you can for the kids. "Hit one for Grandma!"
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://csnh.com/.
