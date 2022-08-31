Mildred M. Dillon, 94

FRANKLIN — Mildred M. (Yeo) Dillon, 94, of Franklin, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.

She was born April 18, 1928 to Thomas and Alice (Brown) Yeo of Franklin, and was predeceased by her husband, William A. Dillon Jr.; her daughter, Diane M. Reed; her son-in-law, Charles Reed Sr.; her grandson, Dana P. Reed; and her son-in-law, Winston Salmon. She was also predeceased by 13 siblings.

