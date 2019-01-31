MOULTONBOROUGH — Mildred L. Thomas, 94, formerly of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully at Mountain View Nursing Home on Jan. 11, 2019.
Millie was born Aug. 19, 1924, in Enfield, one of 11 children of Joseph and Rose (Bill) Romprey. The family relocated to the Center Harbor area where Millie met her future husband, Wendell A. Thomas. They were married in December 1944 and, after Wendell returned from World War II, moved to Burleigh Farm in Holderness, where they raised their four children.
Millie enjoyed working at the Windsor Restaurant in Holderness and also at Chase’s Country Town House in Meredith. She and Wendell also enjoyed the many years they spent working for the Dane Family in Center Harbor.
Millie loved playing cards and dominoes, knitting beautiful blankets, and putting together jigsaw puzzles, the more pieces the better! She also loved feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds, and spending time with her family. Her delicious cinnamon rolls were always the most-requested treat at holiday gatherings.
Millie is survived by her two sons, Allen Thomas of Mossy Rock, Washington, and Jerry (Candace) Thomas of Moultonborough; her daughter, Wendy (Graham) Harkins of Moultonborough; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Joyce Russell and Gloria Romprey, both of Laconia; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell; her daughter, Joyce Sipes; her daughter-in-law, Polly Thomas; her parents; and her seven brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff at Mountain View for the excellent and compassionate care Millie received over the past few years.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on May 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
