Mildred F. Rivard, 100

MEREDITH — Mildred Fredericka Rivard, 100, died on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Forestview Manor.
Mildred was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on September 22, 1921, daughter to the late Edward and Fredericka (Lindgren) Shea.
Mildred enjoyed building miniatures, collecting dolls, puzzles, trivia games, and writing to her favorite celebrities. She once even heard back from the original TV Batman and Robin.
Mildred is survived by her three children; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Wilfred Rivard.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
