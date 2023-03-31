Mildred Burnham Lindsay, 107

Mildred Burnham Lindsay, 107

FRANKLIN — Mildred went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on March 29, 2023, at the venerable age of 107. With all her interests in life here on Earth, the Lord surely has plenty of useful and enjoyable service for her in His kingdom. Just picture her at the Pearly Gates saying to St. Peter, “Don’t just stand there, I need animals and a garden to take care of; and get me some yarn, carpentry tools, and oil painting supplies!”

Mildred was born at home February 4, 1916, twenty minutes after her identical twin sister, Marion, in North Dorchester, to Frank and Bertha (Tilton) Burnham. Two other sisters, Ruby, then Bertha, were born after the twins. Her only brother was stillborn at full term before the four girls were born. Her mother was a schoolteacher before she married, and her father was a mason and butcher. Her parents were married for 17 years and were very happy together. When Mildred was 11, her father passed away from congestive heart failure. A year later, her mother moved her daughters to Bristol so they would have the opportunity for a better education, and raised them by herself through the Great Depression. They attended church regularly. They had no indoor plumbing or electricity and only basic clothing and necessities. They all worked together and learned to be strong and thrifty.

