MEREDITH — Mildred Brokenshire Spencer, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at Forestview Manor Assisted Living Center in Meredith on March 26, 2020.
Mildred, the daughter of John Brokenshire and Mildred (Easton) Brokenshire, was born on April 7, 1927, in Kingston, Pennsylvania. She resided there until February 1945, when she enrolled in nursing school at Jefferson Hospital (now Jefferson University) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated as a registered nurse in February 1948. She worked in the Philadelphia area until 1961 as a nurse in the emergency room and with tuberculosis patients.
In 1961, she married Philip Spencer of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Together they moved to Red Bank, New Jersey, where they resided for eight years and had two children, Gwen (Spencer) Kneuer and Neil Spencer. Next, they moved to neighboring Little Silver and lived there for 33 years, creating many happy memories of summers at the Jersey Shore, fresh corn and tomatoes from Sickles Farm, and tins full of cookies to devour and share with friends and neighbors at Christmas. Finally, in September 2001, they settled in Sanbornton, New Hampshire.
Mildred was a homemaker, an excellent cook, and an avid gardener. She cooked for all occasions and found room each year to squeeze a couple new flowers into her extensive gardens. She played bridge and golf with Phil who was a passionate golfer. It’s a good thing she enjoyed watching golf because her birthday usually fell on the same weekend as the Masters, and she celebrated by having pizza and cake on a TV tray most years while watching the final round of the tournament.
On March 3, 1979, Mildred became a Christian, and it was a life-changing event for her. She loved participating in various church activities especially women’s Bible studies. She was a member of Praise Assembly of God in Tilton. She enjoyed traveling with Phil, and their trip to the Holy Land in Israel in 1996 was the highlight of their travels.
Mildred doted on her six grandchildren. Spending the night at Grandma’s, sleeping in the big princess bed, and going out for breakfast or some ice cream were special treats. Together she and her grandchildren decorated cookies and cakes, went to parks, read countless books, and sang along to many kids’ songs. She nurtured them and passed on her Christian faith. She loved her role as Grandma!
Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Philip Spencer; her sisters, Elizabeth Steinbring, Jean Hartman, and Thelma Tyler; and her brother, John Brokenshire Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Kneuer, and husband Bruce of Laconia; her son, Neil Spencer, of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey; and her grandchildren, Sarah (Kneuer) Szymkowski and husband Michael, Bethany (Kneuer) Clifton and husband Jacob, Timothy Kneuer, Rebekah Kneuer, Caleb Kneuer, and Lydia Kneuer.
There will be a graveside burial service and celebration of her life when people can gather again.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is handling the arrangements. Please check their website (csnh.com) to find out when the service has been scheduled.
