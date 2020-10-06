MEREDITH — Mildred “Mil” A. Toczko, passed away September 29, 2020, at her Meredith, NH, home after a brief period of declining health at the age of 91. She touched many lives and will be sadly missed as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor, mentor and friend.
Mil was born September 19, 1929, in her grandmother’s house in Chicopee Falls, MA, the daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Szot) Banas and the youngest of three daughters. She enjoyed a rich childhood with her family in a tight-knit neighborhood of many nationalities and graduated from Chicopee High School. She then met her future husband Alexander while working as a bookkeeper at his father’s appliance/furniture store and they married in 1948. They raised their four children in Agawam, MA, and enjoyed countless summers at their waterfront cottage, which they built on Otis Reservoir, savoring family time swimming, boating, water-skiing, relaxing and entertaining. The family also took annual snow ski vacations and they later owned a ski haus for several decades at Sugarbush Valley, VT, where eventually the married children and their grandchildren were able to enjoy many memorable ski days together. They also took up snowmobiling in the early 1970s and continued to snowmobile into the 2000s taking trips to Pittsburg, Quebec and Yellowstone.
After her husband Al retired, they moved to a Land’s End condo in Moultonborough on Lake Winnipesaukee in 1986 and a decade later to a lake house just down the road on Captain’s Walk and especially enjoyed their great neighbors. Mil continued to live there after her husband’s death in 2009 until moving to a 55+ community in Meredith in 2018. She loved the four seasons and always lived year round in NH. Together Mil and Al shared their love of boating, entertaining, skiing, snowmobiling and travel. They traveled the country and the world visiting 58 countries and every continent except Antarctica. Some of these were extensive tours, such as five weeks in Australia/New Zealand and five weeks in South America. They traveled all over Asia and Europe and bareboated the Caribbean. They also took 16 cruises to places like Alaska, the Greek isles, the Baltic, Sea of Japan, Europe rivers and transited the Panama Canal.
Mil had many talents as a homemaker including braiding rugs, furniture re-upholstering and macrame. In mid-life, she took up painting and became quite accomplished at it utilizing oils, acrylic and her forte watercolors. She painted a total of 67 paintings for family and friends. She was also always active in local women’s clubs. In Agawam she was involved with the 250-member St. John’s parish Catholic Women’s Club and served in many capacities including President. In 1999, Mil joined the Moultonborough Women’s Club where she took over as Historian and Publicity, a position she proudly held until her death. Her club articles were regularly submitted to the Meredith News and the Laconia Daily Sun, many with pictures she took. Over 20-plus years, Mil held nearly every club office including President and always helped out in fundraising events. As Historian, Mil was key in organizing and displaying the MWC’s history at the Moultonborough Historical Society. In 2019, the Moultonborough Women’s Club presented Mil with their first “MWC Outstanding Woman Of The Year” award. As the now annual award specifies of recipients, she demonstrated exceptional leadership, sustained dedication and service, a high level of volunteerism and accomplished inspiring achievements resulting in a significant, positive impact on the club and the greater community.
Mildred is survived by her son, Glenn and his wife Phyllis of Warren, VT, son, Gary and his wife Pamela of Center Harbor, NH, son, Gregory and his wife Jun of Dolgeville, NY; and daughter, Gail and her husband Thomas Szatrowski of Westfield, MA. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Abby Ayers of Agawam, MA; many nephews and nieces; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be private at the discretion of the family.
Special words of gratitude and appreciation go out to Elaine Cartier, RN, Tanaya Call, RN, Dr. Julie Furlan and the wonderful, kind and dedicated group of licensed nurses’ aides and support staff from the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, all of whom lovingly cared for, supported and showed compassion for Mil and her family recently. In Mildred’s memory, the family suggests a donation in her name be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253, or to the Moultonborough Women’s Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 877, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
