BRISTOL — Mildred A. Haines, 88, of Ellen Lane, Bristol, passed away Sunday, May 14, at the home she shared with her daughter.
Born Feb. 10, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Brown) St. Cyr, Mil grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. On March 31, 1954, she married Charles Alvin Haines of Center Harbor. They spent 34-plus years raising their four children and creating a happy and nurturing home for the family.
When Charlie died in 1988, Mil was determined not to be a burden to any of her family, so she returned to the workforce, first at Plymouth Stitching and then as a switchboard operator at Plymouth State College. She loved working at PSC and meeting so many wonderful people, and continued to talk fondly about them for many years.
Mil always tried to learn as much as possible about new subjects (including politics), and religion was one subject that was important to her. She felt the need to learn about Catholicism, taking classes and receiving the sacrament of confirmation in 2009 at age 74.
Mil is survived by her daughter, Susan of Bristol; sons, C. Scott (Mary Kay) of Bristol, Jay of Meredith, and Jeffrey (Kim) of Center Harbor; plus six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with number eight due later this year. Mil was predeceased by her husband Charles, her parents and two brothers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Oncology Department at Speare Memorial Hospital, 16 Hospital Road, Plymouth, New Hampshire, 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Haines family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
