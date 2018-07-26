FRANKLIN — Mildred “Millie” A. Goss, 63, of Bond Street died Friday, July 20, 2018, at home.
Millie was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Laconia, the daughter of the late George and Pheobe (Cochran) Wyatt. Millie had been a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region.
Millie lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed bingo but above all enjoyed her time with family.
Millie is survived by her husband, Gregory Goodwin; two sons, Leslie Weeks and Shane Goss; two daughters, Heidi Weeks and Rebecca Donohue; many grandchildren, including Diamond Weeks who she raised as her own daughter; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Wyatt and Jeff Wyatt; five sisters, Aleta Tinker, Georgia Goss, Terry Thompson and her husband, Gary, Kathy Wyatt, and Kassandra Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Benjamen Wyatt and Timothy Wyatt.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
