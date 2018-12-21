SANDWICH — Michelle D. Perry Palmer, 67, passed away Dec. 18, 2018, at her home in Sandwich, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1951, in Flushing, New York, the daughter of Marc and Crécia (Cocks) Perry.
In her youth, Michelle was an accomplished equestrian rider and was on the U.S. Equestrian Team.
Michelle truly lived life to the fullest and had many passions, including gardening, cooking, and making beautiful stained glass. She was an avid photographer and a lover of the arts. Michelle enjoyed reading and would even have five books going at a time. She had a true quest for knowledge and earned her bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Behavioral Science. Michelle loved travelling and the outdoors. She spent her summers on Squam Lake and the fall at the ocean camping at Hermit Island. Michelle loved all of these things, but her greatest joys in life were her two daughters, Abigail and Vanessa, and her husband, Bruce.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Crécia Closson; her husband of 31 years, Bruce Palmer; daughters Abigail and fiancé Nick Quinn and Vanessa and boyfriend Kevin Fullerton; sister Andrea Perry LoBianco; brother Whitney Perry and wife Ann; step-mother Monica Perry; step-siblings Linda Coughlin, Debbie McCormack and husband Jack, Mark Closson and wife Kathy, Tina Gravagol and husband David, and Todd Closson; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Michelle’s memory to the Central NH VNA, 780 N. Main St., Laconia, NH. 03246.
To view and sign Michelle’s Book of memories,www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.