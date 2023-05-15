Michelle A. Kennon, 59

Michelle Anne (Sampson) Kennon was born in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 22, 1963, to Anne T. McGowan Sampson and Walter Durwood Sampson Jr. On May 6, Michelle passed away after a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. By her side throughout were Brian Patrick Kennon, her husband of almost 30 years; her children, Hallett Elizabeth (Halle Tibbs) and Patrick Durwood (Woody); her parents, Anne and Walter Sampson; her sister, Renée Sampson Eisenberg; and her son-in-law, Dashon Savonte Tibbs. As was her way, Michelle met the challenge of a cancer journey with grace and dignity, while never losing her positive outlook or her big, contagious laugh.

Brian and Michelle raised their children in Richmond, Virginia, and they gave Michelle endless joy. She was and always will be their biggest cheerleader, as well as being their role model of a loving and faithful wife, mother, daughter, sister, in-law, friend, and all-around great human being. She was admired and valued as a sister to Renée, aunt to Julia Anne Eisenberg, Chloe Annabel Eisenberg and Jackson Miles Eisenberg, a daughter-in-law to Laura (Gale) Pearman Kennon and Rev. Dr. Harry Garland Kennon, in-law to Anne Whiting Kennon and Darren Christopher Kennon, and aunt to their two children William (Will) Frazier Kennon and Elizabeth (Scout) Kennon.

