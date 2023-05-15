Michelle A. Kennon, 59

Michelle Anne (Sampson) Kennon was born in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 22, 1963, to Anne T. McGowan Sampson and Walter Durwood Sampson Jr. On May 6, Michelle passed away after a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. By her side throughout were Brian Patrick Kennon, her husband of almost 30 years; her children, Hallett Elizabeth (Halle Tibbs) and Patrick Durwood (Woody); her parents, Anne and Walter Sampson; her sister, Renée Sampson Eisenberg; and her son-in-law, Dashon Savonte Tibbs. As was her way, Michelle met the challenge of a cancer journey with grace and dignity, while never losing her positive outlook or her big, contagious laugh.
Brian and Michelle raised their children in Richmond, Virginia, and they gave Michelle endless joy. She was and always will be their biggest cheerleader, as well as being their role model of a loving and faithful wife, mother, daughter, sister, in-law, friend, and all-around great human being. She was admired and valued as a sister to Renée, aunt to Julia Anne Eisenberg, Chloe Annabel Eisenberg and Jackson Miles Eisenberg, a daughter-in-law to Laura (Gale) Pearman Kennon and Rev. Dr. Harry Garland Kennon, in-law to Anne Whiting Kennon and Darren Christopher Kennon, and aunt to their two children William (Will) Frazier Kennon and Elizabeth (Scout) Kennon.
Michelle earned her bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Randolph-Macon College and worked in the insurance, appraisal, and interior design fields and as a professional photographer. She was a fun-loving friend, neighbor, employee, Soul Shine dancer, and more. Her passions were her children, her family, her dogs, family trips to any beach, dancing, and spending quality time with friends. Michelle loved fiercely and spoke her truth — but listened more. She was an advocate for children, education, women’s rights, gun reform, and civil rights. She was a soulful, passionate, honest, valued resource to so many.
These are her own words and we now wish them for her: “May you be happy. May you be safe. May you be healthy. May you be at peace.” She will live on in all who knew her.
A celebration of life was held on Sunday, May 14, at 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 12291 River Road., Richmond, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) pancan.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.