NEW DURHAM — Michele Dorothy (Bell) Kendrick, age 69, of New Durham, died July 7, 2018, the Laconia Center.
Born April 13, 1949, in Framingham, Massachusetts, daughter of George F. and Dorothy H. (Gassette) Bell, she grew up in East Boston and Dorchester also resided in Weymouth, Massachusetts, and then in New Durham for more than 12 years.
She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, University of Massachusetts-Boston and Suffolk University, where she earned a master’s degree in education.
She was a school teacher/reading specialist at St. Bridgett’s, in Massachusetts and at Silver Lake District in Massachusetts, and for the Rochester School District at the McClelland Elementary School.
Michele served as a Braintree special police officer. She had been accepted as an FBI Agent, but had to decline for family reasons.
In New Durham, she was active with the Volunteer Summer Reading Program at the New Durham Public Library and a member of the book club there, served as chairman of the New Durham Cemetery Committee, a volunteer at New Durham Elementary School, had volunteered at Chesapeake Bay Dog Rescue, she was a town political activist, enjoyed reading, quilting and spending time with her dog, DC.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, William J. “Bill” Kendrick of New Durham; two cousins, Melanie Bell and Jennifer Bell of Hartford, Connecticut; special friends and neighbors, Jeanette and Steve Ahlin, and Diane Thayer, all of New Durham.
Calling hours are Sunday, July 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, with a service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private at John C. Shirley Cemetery in New Durham.
