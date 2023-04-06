Michael W. Patten, 70

PASADENA, Maryland — Michael Walter Patten, 70, of Pasadena, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, March 23, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Michael was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Sept. 21, 1952, to the late Marion Maxfield and Walter Patten. After Michael graduated from Laconia High School in 1969, he obtained a bachelor’s degree from Acadia University.
After college, Michael started working for Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Belmont, New Hampshire. He felt at home in the company and worked his way up to district sales manager before his retirement. Michael really enjoyed traveling around the state collecting friends as he worked to build his company’s reputation.
Outside of work, Michael was an avid fly fisherman, hiker, and outdoor photographer. He liked to joke about having a Ph.D. in fly-fishing and would happily share his extensive knowledge of the sport. Michael also passed on his great love of the outdoors to his three children through fishing, hiking and numerous trips to the ocean. He was known for his generosity, often welcoming people into his home that had no other place to go. Michael was witty and funny. He never lost his sense of humor and was cracking jokes even as he sensed he was losing his battle to pulmonary fibrosis.
Michael is predeceased by his mother and father, Marion Maxfield and Walter Patten; and his brothers, James Patten and John Patten. He is survived by his sister, Kathy Zajchowski; his sons, Michael Patten II and Jon Patten; his daughter, Amy Sok; his grandchildren, Amber Patten, Bryan Patten, Tavyn Patten, Gemma Patten, Bragen Patten, and Leah Sok. He also leaves behind his dog Xander, who has been his loving sidekick for well over a decade.
Services will be held on April 15, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Belmont, 49 Church St., Belmont, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Michael’s name to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. This is an organization dedicated to education and research for the devastating disease that took Michael’s life.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
