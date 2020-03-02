GILFORD — Michael W. Hilson Sr., 70, formerly of Laconia, died on Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.
Michael was born on April 11, 1949, in Laconia, the son of the late Alfred and Theresa (Sanchagrin) Hilson.
He proudly served in the United States Army.
Michael worked for Mooney Construction, Foley Oil, and most recently Lakes Region Community Services.
He enjoyed golfing, boating, and watching NASCAR.
Michael is survived by his son, Michael Hilson Jr.; step-children Justin Barkley and his wife, Heidi, and Stephanie Chaffee and her husband, George; his brother, Paul Hilson; his sister, Michelle Keets, and her husband, David; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Hilson; his mother-in-law, Arlene Harbour; as well as many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dog, Sadie.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Patrecia (Chase) Hilson, and his brother, Brian Hilson.
There will be a Calling Hour on Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
