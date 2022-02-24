BRISTOL-Michael W. Adams, 71, of Baker Street, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home after a lengthy illness. The son of Neil and Elizabeth (Bath) Adams, Michael was born in Laconia and raised in Tilton. He worked in his family’s grocery store while attending school. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1969 and went on to serve in the Army National Guard, later joining the Army and was deployed to Hawaii where he was a mechanic on helicopters returning from Vietnam. After discharge, he went on to work in construction. Michael and his wife spent their 33 years together moving, a lot, from New Hampshire, to West Virginia, to Florida, loving them all, also working all over east of the Mississippi River while Michael was a foreman for a company that built natural gas compressor stations. While living in New Hampshire in the early 2000s he worked in maintenance for Watervillle Estates and the Stintson Mt. School. In 2019, while living in Florida, his health failed, and he returned to New Hampshire to be near family.
Michael was a down to earth kind of guy with a kind and generous heart. He had a great respect for life and could kill nothing intentionally, not even insects. He loved birds, animals, nature, and beer. He also had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed riding his Harley and loved his ’97 Wrangler. During his three years of illness, he probably got to know every episode of MASH, Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith, by heart.
Michael was a proud member of the American Legion Post 49 in Tilton.
Family members include his wife, Pamela “Sam” Adams of Bristol; daughter, Stacy Clarke of Chichester; stepchildren: Rebecca Trombley of Belmont and Shannon Trombley of Florida; grandchildren, Clayton, Cameron, and Kelsea Clarke, Maggie Trombley, and Holly Crace; several great grandchildren; brother, Stephen Adams of Franklin; sisters, Tina McCarthy of Clearwater, FL,Teri Hubbard of Lyman and Penny Reed of Tilton; nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dear feline companions, Norton, Etta & Ruthie.
At Michaels wish, there will not be any formal services. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
