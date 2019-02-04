BELMONT — Michael S. Parent Sr., 64, of Belmont passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at home, with his family by his side, after a long illness.
He was born in Nashua on July 17, 1954, the son of Sylvio N. and Ora (Parizo) Parent. Michael was a graduate of Hanover High School, and was employed as a mechanic for more than 27 years with Osram Sylvania of Hillsborough. He and his family lived in Antrim for 18 years before moving to Belmont 13 years ago.
He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Sanbornton, and also a member of the Hillsborough Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 38. He was a member of the Eastern Star, Grand Lodge of New Hampshire, and the Scottish Rite.
His family includes his wife of 45 years, Carol A. (Ladue) Parent of Belmont; daughter Angela B. Parent of Germantown, Maryland; and sister Barbara Jarrett of Laconia.
He was predeceased by a son, Michael S. Parent Jr., in 2008, and also by three brothers, Rex Sr., Norman, and Amos.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, with a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m., at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Franklin-Tilton Road, Tilton.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sanbornton, with the Rev. Scott Manning and Rev. Toni Manning officiating.
Donations in Michael's memory may be to the First Baptist Church of Sanbornton, PO Box 80, Sanbornton NH 03269.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
