LACONIA — Michael Stanley Emanuel, 86, of Union Avenue died at Laconia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Michael was born on June 25, 1931, in Laconia, the son of Stanley and Elly (Anastassiadou) Emanuel. Michael was a graduate of Laconia High School. He furthered his education at Boston University after high school.
In 1953, after his father’s death, Michael changed his career plans. He did not pursue his ROTC officer Commission in the Air Force and returned to Laconia. He took a leave of absence from Boston University to operate the family businesses, which included Quality Market and the Quality Diner at 676 Main St. in Laconia.
Michael returned to Boston University where he received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Business Administration in 1957. At a later date, he received an honorary degree from the Boston University School of Law.
Michael managed the family grocery business for more than 50 years. He also managed his commercial and residential properties in Laconia.
Survivors include his wife, Rita (Crawford) Emanuel, of Laconia; four sons, Stanley Emanuel and wife Patty, of Laconia, Peter Emanuel and his significant other, Annette Rivet, of Bow, Thomas Emanuel, of Laconia and Jason Emanuel, of Laconia; a daughter, Heather Emanuel, of Laconia; five grandchildren, Samantha Bartlett and husband Brandon, of Northfield, Jessica Emanuel and fiancé Tim Wolak, of Laconia, Adam Emanuel, of Bedford, Massachusetts, Andrew Emanuel, of Laconia and UNH and Emma Emanuel, of Ware, Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren, Michael, of Northfield and Mikayla, of Northfield; a brother, Fred Emanuel and wife Katherine, of Stratham; two sisters, Mary Swain and husband Donald, of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Stella Scamman and husband Douglas, of Stratham; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased his brother, George Emanuel.
For enjoyment, Michael loved boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, skiing at Cannon and Gunstock, and attending air shows to watch the planes.
Calling hours will be private.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 North Main St., Laconia.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 North Main S., Laconia NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
