BELMONT — Michael Richard Stewart, 47, of Turkey Drive, died on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at his home.
Michael was born on September 9, 1970, in Plymouth, the son of Alex and Ellen (Wood) Stewart.
Michael was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the Franklin Elks Lodge #1280 and worked as a butcher for Shaw’s Supermarket for 18 years.
Survivors include his son, Michael A. Stewart; daughter, Sarah Curran; mother, Ellen Stewart; fiancee, Christine Ferrante; two brothers, Alec Stewart and Todd Merrifield; three nieces and five nephews. Michael was predeceased by his father.
There will be no calling hours. A private family celebration will be held.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Fight for the Cure, www.fightforthecure.ca/.
Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
