Michael R. Micalizzi Sr., a lifelong resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, recently of Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away on Jan. 30, at the age of 63. Michael passed away unexpectedly, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family due to complications following an aggressive leukemia, unbeknownst to him.
Michael was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1959, was raised in Wilmington on Brattle Street and known as a “Lake Kid.” Michael attended Wilmington Public Schools, and went on to work, becoming an accomplished roofer, sider, fencer, along with many other trades within the construction field. Michael then attended Aquinas College in Newton, Massachusetts, to study environmental sciences. After college, Michael worked for several civil engineering firms. At his time of passing, Michael was employed at Wright-Pierce Civil Engineering Firm and commuting to Massachusetts. Michael enjoyed working at Wright-Pierce, obtained many friendships and considered them a second family.
Baseball was Michael’s passion and he was an incredible athlete. Michael played for Wilmington Little League and was captain of his freshman high school team. After high school, Michael enjoyed playing in various men’s softball leagues, including the VFW in Tewksbury. Michael was an avid cook, everyone who knew him loved his homemade meals as he basically mastered the Italian cuisine.
Michael enjoyed hanging out with his friends and having a good time, especially with the late Robert Sferrazza, Paul “Butchie” Hill and the Bibeau brothers. Michael spent his free time at the ocean, lakes, camping, fishing, boating, family parties, going on trips especially to the vacation home in Florida, snuggling with the family dog Maggie, and just being active. Michael’s favorite pastime was attending and watching New England sport teams, #1 being the Boston Red Sox.
Michael will be remembered as a devoted family man and provider, as he hardly ever missed a day of work. He was a devoted husband, father, friend, always caring for the ones he loved. Michael met the love of his life, Dawne, in high school and the two were married on Nov. 29, 1980. The couple lived life to the fullest, and then decided to have children 10 years after marriage. Michael was elated when they welcomed their firstborn daughter, Ashley. Just 13 months later, he got his little buddy who was named after him, Michael Jr.
Michael could always be found at his children’s school and sporting events. He was a fixture at the local fields and beyond to watch his daughter cheerleading for Wilmington Pop Warner and Austin Prep in Reading. Michael never missed his son Michael’s Little League, Pop Warner, high school football, and all the basketball games including rec, town travel, AAU and high school games. Michael took pride in his kids’ accomplishments. Michael also was involved in coaching Little League, basketball and soccer teams in Wilmington.
Michael was the son of the late Anthony Micalizzi Jr. and the late JoAnn (D’Alelio) Cann, and the stepson of Richard E. Cann of Port Orange, Florida. Michael was the Godson of the late Tony Albowitz of Tewksbury.
Michael is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Dawne Marie (Galka) Micalizzi, and his adored children Ashley Micalizzi and Michael Micalizzi Jr., all of Wilmington. Michael was the loving eldest brother of his five siblings, Mark Micalizzi of Wilmington, Michelle (Micalizzi) Hooper and her husband George Hooper II of Wilmington, Ronald Cann of Billerica, James Cann of Billerica, and Richard M. Cann of Port Orange, Florida. He was the son in-in-law of the late Peter and Avis Galka of Wilmington, Avis M. Constantine and her late husband Guy "Sonny" Constantine of Tyngsboro; brother-in-law of Guy L. Constantine of Tyngsboro, Peter and his wife Nancy Constantine of Milford, New Hampshire, Daryl and his wife Joy Constantine of Hollis, New Hampshire. Michael is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Michael also leaves behind his beloved furry companion, Maggie Mae.
Family and friends will gather for visiting hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 3 to 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m., in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Michael's memory to the Jimmy Fund c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or jimmyfund.org.
