Michael R. Micalizzi Sr., a lifelong resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, recently of Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away on Jan. 30, at the age of 63. Michael passed away unexpectedly, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family due to complications following an aggressive leukemia, unbeknownst to him.

Michael was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1959, was raised in Wilmington on Brattle Street and known as a “Lake Kid.” Michael attended Wilmington Public Schools, and went on to work, becoming an accomplished roofer, sider, fencer, along with many other trades within the construction field. Michael then attended Aquinas College in Newton, Massachusetts, to study environmental sciences. After college, Michael worked for several civil engineering firms. At his time of passing, Michael was employed at Wright-Pierce Civil Engineering Firm and commuting to Massachusetts. Michael enjoyed working at Wright-Pierce, obtained many friendships and considered them a second family.

