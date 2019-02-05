MOULTONBOROUGH — Michael Paul Noyes II, 12, of Moultonborough, died on Feb. 3, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Born in Laconia on Aug. 30, 2006, he was the son of Michael Paul Noyes and Heather Ann Creelman.
Michael has been a resident of Moultonborough all his life and a student at Moultonborough Central School.
Michael enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and snowboarding, which he just started. He loved animals of all types and video games.
Michael is survived by his father, Michael P. Noyes of Sanbornton; his mother, Heather Ann Creelman of Moultonborough; his brothers, Hunter R. Libby and Casey T. Noyes; his sister, Alexandria E. Noyes; his paternal grandparents, Neil R. Noyes and his wife, Ellen, of Belmont and Pamela (Rigionie) Dixey and her husband, Geoff, of North Fort Myers, Florida; his maternal grandparents, Richie B. and Barbara E. (Donahue) Creelman of Moultonborough and David Joseph Libby of Moultonborough; and many aunts, uncle and cousins.
There will be a Liturgy of the Word Service in Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Friday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will officiate.
Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Michael’s name to Children Advocacy of Carroll County at www.carrollcountycac.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements.
