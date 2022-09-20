Michael P. King Jr.

Michael P. King Jr.

ALTON BAY — Michael “Mike” P. King Jr., of Alton Bay, formerly of Milton, Massachuetts and Westford, Massachusetts, passed away on September 7, 2022, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness.

He was the loving husband of Jane (Anzuoni) King of Alton Bay; devoted father of Michael P. King III and Emily E. King, both of Groton, Massachusetts; beloved brother of Rosemary A. Burgio and brother-in-law Richard of Hanson, Massachusetts, and Joanne K. Brundage and brother-in-law Frank of Quincy, Massachusetts; beloved son of the late Michael P. King Sr. and Rose M. (Kippenberger) King; son-in-law of Jeannette Anzuoni and the late Lawrence Anzuoni Sr. of Milton, Massachusetts; brother-in-law of Lisa Bernozzi and the late Serafino “Bob” Bernozzi of Norwell, Massachusetts, Fillis Jessoe and her husband John Jessoe of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Donna Anzuoni and her late husband Larry Anzuoni Jr. of Plymouth, Massachusetts; uncle of Melissa Burgio of Rockland, Massachusetts, Cathleen Burgio of Hanson, Massachusetts, Joel Bernozzi of Norwell, Massachusetts, Richard Burgio Jr. of Hanson, Massachusetts, Christopher Brundage of Pembroke, Massachusetts, Jeremy Bernozzi of Malaysia, Lauren Bernozzi of Putney, Vermont, Patrick Brundage of Waldoboro, Maine, Larry Anzuoni III of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and John Jessoe Jr. of Brockton, Massachusetts. He is also survived by a great-nephew and great-nieces.

