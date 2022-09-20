Michael P. King Jr.

ALTON BAY — Michael “Mike” P. King Jr., of Alton Bay, formerly of Milton, Massachuetts and Westford, Massachusetts, passed away on September 7, 2022, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness.
He was the loving husband of Jane (Anzuoni) King of Alton Bay; devoted father of Michael P. King III and Emily E. King, both of Groton, Massachusetts; beloved brother of Rosemary A. Burgio and brother-in-law Richard of Hanson, Massachusetts, and Joanne K. Brundage and brother-in-law Frank of Quincy, Massachusetts; beloved son of the late Michael P. King Sr. and Rose M. (Kippenberger) King; son-in-law of Jeannette Anzuoni and the late Lawrence Anzuoni Sr. of Milton, Massachusetts; brother-in-law of Lisa Bernozzi and the late Serafino “Bob” Bernozzi of Norwell, Massachusetts, Fillis Jessoe and her husband John Jessoe of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Donna Anzuoni and her late husband Larry Anzuoni Jr. of Plymouth, Massachusetts; uncle of Melissa Burgio of Rockland, Massachusetts, Cathleen Burgio of Hanson, Massachusetts, Joel Bernozzi of Norwell, Massachusetts, Richard Burgio Jr. of Hanson, Massachusetts, Christopher Brundage of Pembroke, Massachusetts, Jeremy Bernozzi of Malaysia, Lauren Bernozzi of Putney, Vermont, Patrick Brundage of Waldoboro, Maine, Larry Anzuoni III of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and John Jessoe Jr. of Brockton, Massachusetts. He is also survived by a great-nephew and great-nieces.
Mike grew up in Milton, Massachusetts, where he was an avid athlete, lettering in football, and was the neighborhood enforcer for the “Elliot Street Bombers” hockey team. After graduating from Milton High School in 1967, he worked for General Dynamics, building U.S. Navy ships at the Fore River Shipyard facility in Quincy, Massachusetts. He then attended and graduated from Northeastern University in 1975 with a BA in Marketing.
Soon after graduation, he entered the insurance industry, working as an underwriter for Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company for a number of years. He then ventured out to work in, and learn, the agency side of the business, before deciding to embark on a pursuit of his own, forming the “Michael King Insurance Agency” in 1982. Over the years, Mike significantly grew the business, specializing in commercial building and leasing operations, across several agency locations in central and northern Massachusetts.
In the late 1990s Mike followed in his father’s footsteps and transitioned to full-time living on Lake Winnipesaukee where, in 2004, he partnered with his son and acquired a mixed-use, commercial investment property, then known as the “Wise Owl,” and, colloquially, the “Owl’s Nest” (now “Northern Woods on Lake Winnipesaukee”), an old-time, lakeside resort property dating back to 1930, which was comprised of over a dozen lodging and residential units, a country store, and a restaurant.
While his son worked on the realty and legal side of the business, Mike ran all of the restaurant and country store operations, whilst receiving tireless help from his wife and daughter during their “time off” from their own respective professions. Given his truly magnetic and affable personality, and notorious sense of humor, he quickly became a veritable “mayor” of West Alton, and always looked forward to interacting with many of the familiar faces who would frequent the restaurant and store every year.
Despite the time constraints of running his businesses, Mike devoted his entire life to his family, taking great interest in, and volunteering for, his children’s myriad athletic and academic pursuits, and also participated for many years with his son in the Boy Scouts of America. He also had a great love of the water, and spent most of his summers boating and fishing with his immediate and extended family at the family vacation home on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Mike was also an avid Boston sports fan, most notably of the Boston Bruins, for which he was fortunate enough to personally attend their 1970 Game 4 Stanley Cup series victory at the old Boston Garden, and witness Bobby Orr’s iconic “flying” overtime goal, with his then soon-to-be wife Jane. Musically, he was pretty consistent; Creedence Clearwater, The Doors, The Rolling Stones and Bob Seger were always on heavy rotation, along with what seemed like a permanent loop of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” his self-ascribed theme song. And, although it took nearly 20 years of indoctrination by his kids, he finally admitted that he liked Kurt Cobain and Nirvana too.
Mike also took great pride in his Irish heritage, and never missed an opportunity to celebrate anytime the “color green” was involved. In fact, one of his absolute favorite places to frequent and catch up with relatives and friends, when in the area, was Castle Island in South Boston (“Southie”), where he would ritually go to nearby Sullivan’s to buy his hot dogs, and then make the long trek around Fort Independence, gazing out at the ocean while the jumbo jets flew overhead en route to Logan Airport across the harbor.
Most notably, Mike was a kind, honest, and charitable soul who, throughout his entire life, was always eager to volunteer his time and resources to help friends, family, and acquaintances in need, and consistently engaged in, and promoted, youth development throughout his community. He was the quintessential gentleman, and there will be a deep void in his stead, but the light which he brought into so many people’s lives, while he was here, will live on.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Our Lady of Visitation Parish, St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary Rd., Milton, MA, at 10 a.m.
Visiting hours are Friday, September 23, 2022, in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, 4-8 p.m. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mike’s family asks that memorial donations be made in his name to the COPD Foundation (via www.copdfoundation.org) or to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, Lakes Region (via www.nhyouth.org).
