LACONIA — Michael Peter French, 66, passed away May 11. If you were fortunate enough to meet Mike, you’ll remember his smile. He lit up every room he walked into; he found a way to enjoy life for the little things.
Born in Wolfeboro, Sept. 15, 1956, Mike was raised on Tuftonboro Neck Road by Carlina and Norman French. He began working for his father’s business at a young age — never a stranger to hard physical labor. He brought this into a career operating heavy equipment, and built some of the most beautiful stone walls and foundations, all around the Lakes Region.
Mike had a love for things that go fast — motorcycles, snowmobiles, classic cars. He spent his last years enjoying the sights and sounds of small town city life from his 5th floor apartment in Laconia.
He is survived by his daughter, Chrisi French of Aurora, Colorado; his former wife, Roberta French of Sandwich; his half-brother, Phillip Henchey of Dorcester, Massachusetts; and countless family members and friends that adored him. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Carlina (Mugridge) French; his father, Peter Valle; and his adoptive father, Norman French. He left behind a kitty that he loved dearly.
Mike lived in a way that could teach us all a thing or two. He suffered a stroke in April 2018 and lived with significant expressive aphasia for his remaining years. He could never say exactly what he meant to, but he still found a way to communicate and connect with those around him. In recent years, he reflected on his new-found ability to find joy in watching the sky, photographing every sunset that impressed him enough. Friends and family have summarized by saying simply — he was one of the good guys.
There will be no formal services. Mike wished to be cremated and scattered in the ocean at Hampton Beach, where his mom lived (and rests), and his family spent summers. He asked that his loved ones not gather in sadness when it was his time, but instead come together to laugh and reminisce.
The celebration of life will take place this Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mt. Major Hwy. We hope to see you if you knew him and loved him as we did.
