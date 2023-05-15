Michael P. French

Michael P. French

LACONIA — Michael Peter French, 66, passed away May 11. If you were fortunate enough to meet Mike, you’ll remember his smile. He lit up every room he walked into; he found a way to enjoy life for the little things.

Born in Wolfeboro, Sept. 15, 1956, Mike was raised on Tuftonboro Neck Road by Carlina and Norman French. He began working for his father’s business at a young age — never a stranger to hard physical labor. He brought this into a career operating heavy equipment, and built some of the most beautiful stone walls and foundations, all around the Lakes Region.

