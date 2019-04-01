BELMONT — Michael O. Field, 64, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
Michael was born on June 30, 1954, in Milford, Connecticut, the son of Roy and Patricia (Lofthouse) Field.
Michael enjoyed being involved with the church. He was a faithful believer of Christ. Michael also talked about good things for all and had a special loving soul for all who knew him. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus until his health began to decline.
Michael lived with his sister, Laurie, who was always there for him. They would share stories and talk hours into the night.
Michael is survived by his two sisters, Laurie Field and Nancy Devivo and her husband, Peter; his nephew, Andrew DeCormier; two nieces, Gabrielle Guyer and Reese Devivo; and many cousins. He is also survived by favorite friend, his cat, Chicora.
In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother, George Field.
Michael would have wanted to thank the Lakes Region Mental Health ACT team and his friends for their support. He would also have wanted people to be kind to each other and give a helping hand or sit and chat with those in need.
“Today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest and every single one of them is filled with happiness, for you were someone special, always such a joy to know and there was so much pain when it was time to let you go. That’s why this special message is sent to heaven above for the angels to take care of you and give you all our love.”
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family burial will be in the spring at the family plot in St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
