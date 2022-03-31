Michael Marquis, 74

On March 7, 2022, we lost our hero, leader, soldier, golf pro, Dad, and grandfather to Atypical Parkinsonism, Pulmonary Fibrosis and Peripheral Neuropathy due to complications of exposure to Agent Orange. He served in Vietnam as an Army helicopter crew chief 1966 - 1969. He received the National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, and Vietnam Campaign Medals.
Born, October 1, 1947, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Martha Ann (nee Smith) and James Edward Marquis, Michael was the second of five siblings who moved frequently, as their father, a Colonel, served in the Air Force. He graduated from Avon High School and attended Miami Dade College.
Beginning as a caddy in high school on the greens of Avon Country Club, Michael took up a life-long passion for golf. He attained Class A ranking as a P.G.A. Golf Professional. He proceeded to work in many aspects of the golf business: assistant golf pro at Tumblebrook Country Club, teaching pro at Rolling Hills Country Club in Florida, Head Golf Pro at Stratton Mountain Country Club in Vermont, Head Pro at El Conquistador Country Club in Puerto Rico, golf instructor at Mount Snow Golf School in Vermont, and Head Pro for 21 years at Laconia Country Club in Laconia, NH. He was a talented and gifted golf instructor and was passionate about teaching to both adults and children.
He met his soul mate, Wendy Miller, at her sister’s wedding in New York City in 1982. It was love at first sight. He used to take her on dates in his 1959 MGA, which she claims — sealed the deal! They were wed on October 20, 1984 at The Manor in Holderness, New Hampshire. The birth of daughters Jesse (1986) and Molly (1990) soon followed. They raised their family in a rural setting in Laconia and Gilford, New Hampshire, where love grew surrounded by dogs, goats, bunnies, birds, and Shetland ponies. Their daughters inherited their father’s athleticism, especially in golf.
The Marquis family moved to Montana in 2006. Michael worked as Head Pro at Headwaters Golf Club in Three Forks, MT, and as a ranger at the Riverside Country Club in Bozeman, MT. He pursued his interests in bird hunting with his beloved bird dog, Lucy.
The loves of his life were his wife and daughters, son-in-law James, and most recently, grandson Lincoln James. Many will remember Michael with a smile. He was a man’s man, a champion in every sense of the word — steadfast and without compromise. No excuses ... he had a sense of loyalty that is unnecessary to explain to anyone who knew him. Mention his name and they just laugh.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Ann (nee Smith) and Col. James Edward Marquis; and brother, Peter Marquis.
He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Wendy; his daughters, Molly Martha Marquis and Jesse Marquis Whelan; his son-in-law James Whelan; his infant grandson, Lincoln; along with siblings, Paul, Mark, Patricia; as well as nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Military honors and a celebration of life will be held on June 12, 2022, at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman, MT.
