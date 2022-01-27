Michael Malcolm, 60, passed away January 23, 2022.
Michael was a hard-working, loving and caring friend, father and spouse. He loved to ride motorcycles, fish, hunt, play with his grandchildren, and stay busy working with his hands. He was a great friend to many.
He is survived by his spouse of 27 years Wendy Phillips; three sons, Curt Haskell, Joshua Malcolm and Thomas Phillips; one daughter, Amanda Pritchett; five grandchildren, Ava Malcolm, who he raised, Kira Haskell, Weston Perkins, Bryson Phillips and Callista Phillips; his mother, Sylvia Brooks; two brothers, David Champagne and Jason McClure; and four sisters, Peggy Cook, Christine Champagne, Holly Bennett and Rose Marie Brown.
There will be a celebration of life held Wednesday, February 2, from 5-9 p.m. at The Mug.
