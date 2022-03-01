GRAND TERRACE , Calif. — Michael Kevin Haslam, 63, formerly of Meredith, passed away December 23, 2021. Michael was born February 23, 1958 in Laconia, to Millard and Janet (MacDonald) Haslam. He grew up in Meredith and attended Inter-Lakes High School.
As a young adult, Michael moved to California and spent the rest of his life there. He began his career in the water well drilling industry and worked his way up to managing the well drilling division of the company he worked for at the time of his death.
It was in California he met the love of his life, Celeste Marie (Henderson), and they remained happily together until they both became ill and died unexpectedly within two weeks of each other. All who knew them are shocked and saddened to lose this loving couple so suddenly.
Despite Michael's lifelong residency in California, he remained an avid and faithful New England Patriots fan. His greatest pastime was fishing of any kind — a passion he developed as a child in New Hampshire. Family was an important part of Michael and Celeste's lives and was apparent in their generous hospitality and time spent together.
Michael is survived by three children, Michael Wayne Haslam, Nacole Marie Porter, and Kyle Edward Porter; and grandchildren, Ava, Desiree, Anthony and Ellana; his brother, Gordon E. Haslam of Clovis, CA; sisters, Linda and husband Allen Dickinson of Meredith, Patricia Hurd of Meredith, and Melody Murrell of Bloomfield, NM; his mother-in-law, Donna Henderson; sisters-in-law, Donna Haslam, Candace Hopkins, Cheryl Henderson and Camille Sidoti, all of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Janet Haslam, and his brother, Millard (Lonnie) Haslam. He is also predeceased by his nephew, Anthony W. Hurd; niece, Jessica Funk-Haslam; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Dumais) Haslam.
A memorial service has been planned to celebrate Michael and Celeste, together, at Centerpoint Church, 170 W.F. St., Colton, CA, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
