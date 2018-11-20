FRANKLIN — Michael K. Cote, 66, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 15, 2018.
Born Feb. 2, 1952, to Armand J. Cote Sr. and Cecile M. (Drouin) Cote, Mike was a lifetime resident of Franklin, a graduate of Franklin High School, and he attended the University of New Hampshire’s Thompson School.
An avid golfer, for a time he was the Pro at Mojalaki Country Club and was a supporter of the youth Drive Chip & Putt program. Prior to retiring, he worked for Arwood’s in Northfield and J.P. Stevens and Surrette Battery in Tilton, among others.
Through the years, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, gardening, NASCAR, following the political scene, teaching others to golf, going to yard sales with Ray, and passionately watching his animal friends in the backyard of the family homestead. He was a master builder and restorer of golf clubs.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Armand J. Cote Jr., his sister, Rita Cate, and nephew Corey Vachon.
Mike leaves his brothers, Leo Cote (wife Lilly) and Raymond Cote; sister-in-law Elizabeth Cote and brother-in-law Warren Cate (Betty); nephews Philip Cote, Leo Cote (Cindy), Charles Cote (Pam), Frank Cote (Carolyn), Raymond Cote (Jennifer), Greg Cate (Debbie), Bobby Vachon (Ally) and Jeff Vachon; and nieces Gail (Cate) LeFebvre (Tony), Marie (Cote) Tridle and Patricia (Cote) Waltos (Brian.) He also leaves many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
As Mike would have wanted, there will be no calling hours.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Mike’s family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
