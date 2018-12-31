LACONIA — Michael John Martel, 67, of Clark Avenue, died peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Michael was born on March 11, 1951, in Laconia, the son of the late Armand J. and Margaret (McKelvey) Martel.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Laconia and worked as a Fabrication Mechanic for Titeflex Aerospace for over 20 years, retiring in August 2017.
Michael was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and enjoyed puttering around outside and in his “man shed.” He loved camping and family gatherings.
Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years, June (Cormier) Martel; three sons, James Paquet and his wife, Kathie, Jonathan Paquet and his wife, Tina, and Dustin Paquet Martel; three daughters, Stacie Paquet Sirois, Stephanie Martel Derosier, and Tammy Martel; 11 grandchildren, Julie Paquet, Kallie Paquet, Jonathan Paquet Jr., Michael Paquet, Tyler Paquet, Rebecca Sirois, Duncan Sirois, Britni Spaulding, Bret Spaulding, Corey Derosier, and Joseph Martel; a brother, James Martel; a sister, Jean Martel Stevens and her husband, Paul; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to Project Extra, c/o Laconia School District, PO Box 309, Laconia NH 03247; or to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region, 876 N. Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
