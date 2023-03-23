Michael J. O’Riordan, 56

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida — Michael Joseph O’Riordan, 56, of Laconia, passed away on Monday, March 13, in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Michael was born on Feb. 19, 1967, in Needham, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of New Hampton School.
Michael worked at Oak Hill Golf Course in Meredith where he was known for his humor and quick wit. He was an avid golfer, earning the Club Champion title in 2021. Michael was lucky to have found a second family in the Oak Hill community.
Michael had a passion for music encouraging others to sing along as he played his guitar. He loved concerts, especially seeing his favorite artist, Neil Young.
Michael is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Eileen O’Riordan; and his brother, Patrick O’Riordan. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon O’Riordan of Gilford, New Hampshire; and his siblings, Thomas (Mary) of Natick, Massachusetts, John (Betsy) of Walpole, Massachusetts, Eileen O. Powers of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Stephen (Sandi) of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Breeda (Dan) Kobler of Rochester, New York. Michael is also survived by his aunts, Rita Gilroy of Westwood, Massaschusetts, and Mary O’Riordan of Dorchester, Massachusetts; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
