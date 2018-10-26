LACONIA — Michael “Mike” J. Linteau, 61, of Oak Street, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Mike was born on June 19, 1957, in Laconia, the son of the late Leopold and Madeline (Aubut) Linteau.
Mike owned and operated Linteau’s Top to Bottom Auto Cleaning for many years.
He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Mike also enjoyed softball and watching baseball and football.
Mike is survived by two daughters, Angela Linteau and Jessica Benedict; two step-daughters, Jessica Warman and Ashley Drouin; six grandchildren, Brady, Parker, Taylor, Adrianna, Michael, and Avery; a brother, Robert “Bob” Linteau, and his wife, Martha; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Guyer, and her husband, David; and his ex-wife, Cheryl Baer and her husband, John.
Mike was predeceased by his parents.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Nathan Brody Program at Horizons, 25 Country Club Road, No. 606, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.