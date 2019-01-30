CENTER BARNSTEAD — Michael J. Cushing, 68, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at his home.
Michael was born on Aug. 29, 1950, in Laconia, the son of the late Raymond and Germaine (Smith) Cushing.
Michael served in the United States Army and then spent his career working for the United States Postal Service.
He felt most at home in the woods, fishing, camping, and hiking. He was a loving and generous father and found his greatest pleasure being a grandfather. Although he did not like to travel far from home, he made it a point to regularly fly to North Carolina to spend time with his daughter and family.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Rachael Cushing-Cook, and her husband, David; his grandson, Aidan Cook; two sisters, Eileen Russilillo and Barbara Cushing-Moore; and two nieces and a nephew.
There will be a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. A calling hour will precede the service at 10:15 a.m., also at the church.
Burial will be at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to www.stgerardhouse.org, a nonprofit serving individuals with autism.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.