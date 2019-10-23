ESSEX, Md. — Michael Harrison Prindle passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 29, 2019, at the age of 72. He resided in Essex with his wife, Christine.
Michael was born on July 19, 1947, to Myra and William Prindle in Laconia, New Hampshire. He grew up in Redding, Connecticut, and spent summers in Gilmanton, New Hampshire. Michael especially loved swimming at Loon Pond with his brothers and sisters.
Michael attended the University of New Hampshire, where he majored in Political Science. At UNH, he was also in the U.S. Army ROTC, and was commissioned as second lieutenant upon graduation.
Michael was a skilled carpenter, and enjoyed the craftsmanship of building things with his hands. He once even built a launch ramp for his son to enjoy while skateboarding.
He was predeceased by their younger son, Sean Prindle, in 2018.
Michael is survived by his older son, Christopher Prindle (Anne Walsh) of Poughkeepsie, New York, from his first marriage to Donna Prindle of Tilton, New Hampshire. Michael also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Mary, Amelia, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his wife, Christine Prindle, of Essex; his sisters, Judy Wilson of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, and Wendy Berlind of Middletown, Connecticut; and his brothers, William Prindle of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Peter Prindle of Fort Monroe, Virginia.
Michael loved skiing and hiking with his family in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and instilled his love of the outdoors in his children.
To honor Michael’s wishes, there will be no funeral service; instead, his ashes will be spread on his beloved Mount Washington, where he spent much time enjoying the natural beauty of New Hampshire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.