NEW HAMPTON — Michael Faragi, 84, of New Hampton, died Feb. 21, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Born in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Feb. 17, 1935, he was the son of Philip and Damiana (Ferro) Faragi.
Michael grew up in Saugus and attended Saugus schools. He was a resident of Wakefield, Massachusetts, for many years. He has been a resident of New Hampton since 1997.
Michael worked as a serviceman for Boston Filter, in Charlestown, Massachusetts, for many years, and then for Filter Sales and Service, in Burlington, Massachusetts, for 15 years.
Michael was an avid football fan and loved his dog, “Pixie”.
Michael was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Kalinoski, in April 2017.
Michael is survived by his wife, Carol H. (Doucette) Faragi of New Hampton; his son, Michael J. Faragi, and his wife, Nancy, of Derry; two grandchildren, Michael David Faragi and Jillian Mia Faragi; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant.
There will be a committal service in the Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 1, at 11 a.m.
To sign Michael’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
