LACONIA — Michael Edward DuBois, 61, of 17 Van Dyke Drive, died peacefully at home on Dec. 6, 2019.
Michael was born on March 7, 1958, in Laconia, son of Edward R. DuBois and Lois E. (Robie) Jewell.
Michael worked as an independent truck driver with a long association with Busby Construction Company.
Michael is survived by his mother, Lois E. (Robie) Jewell; and one brother, Edward R. DuBois Jr.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring with notice by phone or email where available.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
