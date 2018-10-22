FRANKLIN — Michael E. O’Rourke, 61, of Franklin, died at his home on Oct. 19, 2018, with his family by his side.
Mike was born in Franklin on Dec. 10, 1956, the son of Edward and Jacqueline (Daoust) O’Rourke. Mike was a graduate of Franklin High School and Graham Junior College and then continued his education at UNH.
He served in the NH Army National Guard in 1982-1989.
He was a chemist and was employed for nearly 35 years at Freudenberg-NOK.
He was a member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks No. 1280.
Mike was a family man who cherished, honored, and continued tradition. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and his vegetable garden. He was a talented carpenter and used his creativity to remodel his family’s home with love. After many years of coaching his children in basketball, softball, and football, Mike treasured spending time with and cheering on his grandchildren. He was also an adventurer and loved traveling the world with his wife, friends, and colleagues.
Family members include his wife of 38 years, Karen (Mercier) O’Rourke of Franklin, two daughters, Ryanne Pelletier and husband Timothy of Franklin and Michaela Silco and husband Edward of Scarborough, Maine; his mother, Jacqueline O’Rourke of Franklin; four grandchildren, Reese and Alexander Pelletier and Ella and Anna Silco; brother P.J. O’Rourke of Franklin; sister Audrey Dolan and partner Bob Collier of Strafford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mike was predeceased by his father, and a son, Edward M. O’Rourke II, who died in 2009.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the Mass General Hospital Cancer Center and the staff of the Franklin Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mike to Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235; or to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.