PLYMOUTH — Michael David Ray, 66, of Plymouth, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, surrounded by his family.
Born in Plymouth on June 7, 1953, he was the son of Frank Malonson and Adelia May (Eastman) Tarr. He grew up in Rumney and graduated from Rumney schools, and attended Plymouth High School. He moved to Ashland in 1966 and then to Bristol in 1974. He has been a resident of Plymouth for more than 15 years.
Mike worked for many years as a foreman for the former International Packings Corporation in Bristol and then spent some time in the logging and construction industries. He worked for the town of Plymouth for more than 15 years as the manager of the Recycling Center and sexton of the Riverside Cemetery.
Mike loved to camp, especially at campgrounds with no cell service. He enjoyed his time camping with his family and friends in Wells, Maine, and enjoyed his time wintering in Sun City, Arizona.
Mike was predeceased in May 2019 by his wife of 26 years, Pauline Mae (Tyrrell) Ray, and in 2008 by his daughter, Jenny L. Ray.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Michelle D. Haddock, and her husband, Kevin, of Belmont; his granddaughters, Emma Rose Haddock and Gracie Mae Haddock; five brothers; seven sisters; his step-children, Tracy E. Milton of Campton, Catelya “K.K.” Gauthier of Plymouth, Busaba Karntakosol of Bridgewater, Anthony Karntakosol of Campton, and Sunisa Karntakosol of Lincoln; nine step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Christopher Drew, pastor of the Holderness Community Church, will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
