GILFORD — Michael D. Seymour, 82, died on Nov. 23, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Michael was born on April 24, 1937, in Laconia, the son of Joseph and Irene (Landry) Seymour. He was the owner of Seymour and Sons, a gas piping business.
Michael is survived by his wife of 59 years, Teresa "Tess" (Ouellette) Seymour; two sons, Jeff and Dennis; and six grandchildren, Hannah, Rachel, Lillian, Sara, Audrey, and Connor.
Per Michael's request, there will be no calling hours or services.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information, and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.